NDMC provides 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments made by June 30 to encourage early compliance

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has offered a 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the financial year 2026-27 for taxpayers who clear their dues before June 30.

The rebate scheme has been a striking feature of NDMC's property tax collection drive in recent years and is aimed at encouraging early compliance and improving revenue collection.

The body has asked to make use of the rebate via online portal or other authorised payment methods.

The council had offered a similar 10 per cent rebate last year for payments made before June 30.

The announcement comes amid changes in the property tax regime in the NDMC area.

Earlier this year, Parliament cleared amendments enabling the implementation of a uniform Unit Area Method for property tax assessment across the NDMC jurisdiction.

The move will replace the rateable value-based system for the remaining properties and bring greater uniformity in tax calculation.

The NDMC, in its statement, appealed to taxpayers to avoid a last-minute rush and deposit their dues well before the deadline to avail of the concession.

Taxpayers requiring assistance may contact the NDMC Tax Department during office hours or visit the council's website for further details, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI