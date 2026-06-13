Public libraries turn into exam prep for students

NEW DELHI: By early afternoon, nearly every seat inside Dyal Singh Public Library near ITO was occupied. Under rows of tubelights, students preparing for competitive examinations revised mock tests and worked through stacks of printed notes in near silence, while a few elderly readers quietly turned newspaper pages near the entrance.

The atmosphere reflected how Delhi’s public library culture is metamorphosing from spaces for casual reading into affordable study environments for young students in an expensive and crowded city.

The shift is visible in every nook and corner of Dyal Singh Public Library. According to the staff, the library hosts about 150 visitors daily, the majority of whom are students preparing for competitive examinations or adults using the reading halls for work and study. While the halls remain crowded for hours, many of the bookshelves appear worn out and dated.

Competitive examination books and study guides are among the library’s most in-demand resources, but most could only be used inside the library and were not available for issue.

Tanishka Dhoundiyal, a law student, said public libraries were important to her because they allow her to focus and structure her schedule. “Libraries feel different, because you can sit for hours and focus without being expected to spend money. Even if the infrastructure is not always perfect, these spaces still feel comforting and necessary for a lot of students like me,” she said.