Scientists see red over IIT-Mandi conference on astrology, reincarnation

NEW DELHI: A group of scientists, researchers and educators on Friday issued an open letter sharply criticising the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi for hosting a conference that featured discussions on reincarnation, astrology and afterlife communication.

The signatories urged the Ministry of Education to intervene and remove IIT-Mandi director Prof Laxmidhar Behera, alleging that the institute is lending institutional legitimacy to ideas that lack scientific evidence.

The controversy centres on the ‘Mind, Brain and Consciousness Conference 2026,’ organised by IIT-Mandi’s Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications (IKSMHA) Centre from June 3 to 6. The event attracted scrutiny after reports surfaced that attendance had been made mandatory for certain groups of students and faculty members.

In an open letter titled ‘Reject Pseudo-science of Reincarnation and Astrology,’ the researchers argued that several sessions promoted claims that are not supported by established scientific evidence. Particular concern was expressed over a special session on ‘Reincarnation,