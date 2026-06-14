After push by L-G, Delhi police launch joint patrols on weekends, two weekdays

NEW DELHI: Acting on directions from Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Delhi Police has rolled out a city-wide plan to improve police visibility, strengthen public safety and enhance traffic management through regular joint foot patrols by district and traffic police officers.

According to an official statement, the guidelines were issued following a meeting earlier this week between the L-G, Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other senior officials. The initiative aims to ensure visible policing, improve police-public interaction and communication, and address local issues on the spot. The exercise will also focus on the removal of temporary roadblocks, illegal setups and other civic issues requiring immediate attention on the ground.

A circular issued to all Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners directed district and traffic police officers to conduct joint foot patrols on Saturdays, Sundays and two additional days every week from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The statement said DCPs, Additional DCPs and ACPs from district and traffic formations must remain in the field during the designated hours. The exercise will be treated as compulsory field duty and not as a routine formality.

“No office work, meeting, conference, or indoor review should be scheduled during the aforesaid time, as far as possible,” the statement said, adding that the period should be devoted to field presence, public interaction, on-spot supervision and immediate corrective action.