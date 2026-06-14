Centre takes over Jaipur Polo Ground after court denies stay

NEW DELHI: Officials of the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Saturday took physical possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area of the national capital, following an eviction order issued on May 20 citing a “larger public purpose”.

The order, however, did not specify the proposed use of the land. The Centre has informed courts that the polo ground land and nearby establishments, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, are proposed to be taken over for public purposes. The development came a day after a Delhi court refused to grant interim protection to the Indian Polo Association (IPA) against the eviction order.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirender Rana, in an order passed on June 12, noted that similar relief had earlier been denied by both the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts and the Delhi High Court.

“Keeping in view judicial discipline and propriety, I am not inclined to stay the execution of the impugned order even till next date,” the judge said.

The court, however, directed the Centre to respond to the appeal and stay application by June 17 before a vacation judge. The IPA opposed the Centre’s request for adjournment and urged the court to restrain authorities from executing the eviction order till the next hearing, arguing that otherwise the appeal would become infructuous. The court observed that the appeal against the May 20 eviction order had been filed on June 3 and no interim protection had been granted at that stage either.

On June 8, the Delhi High Court had also questioned the government’s plans to take over properties in Lutyens’ Delhi, remarking that green spaces in the city were already scarce and “Delhi will choke”.