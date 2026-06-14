Delhi officials probe examines CCTV footage of woman seen entering building before deadly Tughlakabad blaze

NEW DELHI: A day after a massive fire ripped through a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area, killing three members of a family, investigators are examining purported CCTV footage showing a woman entering the building minutes before the blaze erupted, officials said.

According to police, the nearly 50-second video allegedly shows a woman entering the parking area of the residential building around 2.23 am on Friday. Moments later, flames erupted, after which the woman was purportedly seen leaving the spot in haste. The authenticity of the footage, however, has not yet been independently verified.

Police officials said the footage was being scrutinised and all possible angles were being investigated. “We cannot arrive at any conclusion at this stage. The investigation is still underway. We are verifying the CCTV footage and trying to establish the identity of the person seen in the video. Every angle is being examined,” a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the blaze at 2.25 am. Six fire tenders and a quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control around 3.45 am and completely doused by 4 am. Officials said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the five-storey building where several vehicles were parked.

The incident claimed the lives of Sushila Devi (70), her maternal grandson Pankaj (28), and Pankaj’s sister Soni (20). Two others—Pankaj’s mother Guddi Devi (50), who is speech-impaired, and Moni (18)— sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment.