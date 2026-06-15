Anatomy of five murders in Delhi

There is a common belief that murders belong in fiction rooted in plot twists, elaborate conspiracies, and mysterious motives. However, the capital has witnessed a brutal side of mankind in the past few months, with shocking murders that were a result of fleeting moments of conflict turning into acts of extraordinary violence.
From disputes over property deals and demands for money to repay debts to seemingly trivial triggers such as water balloon splashes and parking arguments—people resorted to violence.
While the motives varied, each case underscored how everyday disagreements and personal conflicts can spiral into deadly violence. The incidents exposed not only the fragile nature of human relationships but also raised troubling questions about law and order, rising aggression, poor anger management and the growing tendency to resolve disputes through extreme steps.
In five of the most sensational murder cases reported in Delhi, five people lost their lives, leaving families shattered and triggering widespread fear, outrage and concern.
The brutality of the crimes paints a disturbing picture of how greed, rage, revenge and desperation can turn routine encounters into fatal confrontations, highlighting the urgent need for stronger conflict resolution, mental health awareness and more effective policing.
Debt, deception and Kailash Hills
She was 22, recently graduated from one of the country’s premier engineering institutes, and was the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. She was raped and murdered at her home in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills on April 22.
Known for her disciplined lifestyle and academic focus, she was alone at home that morning while her parents were at the gym. The accused, Rahul Meena, a former domestic worker employed by the family, allegedly entered the house using his familiarity with the family’s routine and the spare keys kept outside the residence.
According to investigators, Meena demanded money from the victim, triggering an argument. Police alleged that he struck her with a lamp, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable before fleeing with cash and valuables.
She wasn’t safe in her own home. A promising young woman was brutally killed for some money.
Eyewitnesses, CCTV footage and digital evidence revealed that Meena entered the colony around 6.30 am, walked into the house at 6.39 am and left approximately 40 minutes later.
Police said Meena knew the layout of the house and was aware that the victim’s room was on the upper floor. He was also familiar with the family’s daily routine, having previously worked there.
After the murder, he allegedly changed his blood-stained clothes, took the victim’s mobile phone and fled the area. Investigators said he discarded the phone near Astha Kunj Park before travelling to Nehru Place, where he hired a cab to a hotel in Dwarka in an attempt to evade arrest.
Meena was addicted to online games and used to borrow money from other domestic workers and staff in nearby houses and did not repay them. He was removed after complaints that he frequently borrowed money. The accused wanted money to repay his debts.
He was arrested on the same evening from a hotel in Dwarka.
Before coming to Delhi on the same morning, he allegedly sexually abused another woman in Alwar, Rajasthan, and the state’s local police were probing a similar case against Meena.
He told a city court that “Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi” (I committed a crime and made a mistake). He further stated that he murdered the victim because “the deceased’s fingerprints were needed to open a locker”.
Approximately Rs 2.5 lakh cash and one life lost.
Meticulously planned crime at Vasundhara Enclave
Devosmita Paul was an assistant professor at a Delhi University college. Her time of death— between 1pm and 6pm on June 3.
What appeared to be an ordinary day took a fatal turn when an unexpected visitor arrived at her flat in Satyam Apartment, east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave. The visitor was a tenant of her ancestral
property in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district. The crime was carried out under the belief that justice could be evaded.
What initially appeared to be a routine murder probe turned out to be a planned crime driven by a property dispute spanning two states—Delhi and West Bengal. Ramprashad, a sanitary goods trader, had been a tenant at her Bengal flat since 2023, occupying both floors of the house and paying a monthly rent of `11,500. Having spent around ` 1.5 lakh on renovations, he repeatedly tried to purchase the property. However, Paul refused to sell and instead asked him to vacate the premises.
Police said Ramprashad had carefully planned the crime. During business trips to Delhi earlier this year, he allegedly surveyed the victim’s residential complex, familiarised himself with the layout and identified possible escape routes. On June 3, he travelled to Delhi with his wife and minor son, checked into a guest house using forged documents and visited Paul’s residence under the pretext of paying rent and discussing the property.
When she again refused to sell the property that evening, Ramprashad allegedly struck her on the head with a mortar, while his wife allegedly slit her wrists with a razor to ensure her death. The family fled by train, concealing their identities with masks, goggles and caps, before returning to Bardhaman, where they were eventually traced and arrested.
Ambition, greed and a property dispute killed a life.
Colour of festival turned dark in Uttam Nagar
A water balloon, an old dispute and red wasn’t just a Holi colour—it was blood. Tarun Kumar left behind grief, aftertaste of communal disharmony and a locality on red alert for atleast a week.
On March 4, Kumar returned home unaware that a heated altercation had broken out between his family and neighbours over a water balloon. According to police, the dispute began after a balloon filled with water and colour was allegedly dropped by a girl from the third floor of his house. It burst near a woman of a different faith, splashing her and triggering an argument between the two families.
Soon after Kumar reached home, he was allegedly confronted and assaulted by the neighbours who were previously involved in some other dispute. The attack was fatal, and he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The incident sent shockwaves through Uttam Nagar; communal tensions followed.
A trivial dispute turned into a Hindu-Muslim politicisation. The area turned into a hotbed of hatred—divisive slogans were raised, vehicles were torched, social media flooded with opinions. On March 8, the MCD demolished the exterior of one of the accused’s houses, citing encroachment.
Police had to deploy heavy security in the area to prevent any further escalation.
Anger over the killing hit the streets as residents and the victim’s relatives staged protests outside Uttam Nagar police station and the nearby Metro station, demanding justice. Investigators found that the two neighbouring families had known each other for nearly five decades and had a history of minor disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal. What had long remained simmering neighbourhood tensions ultimately erupted into deadly violence over a seemingly insignificant trigger.
Police have since filed a chargesheet naming around 20 people suspected in the matter.
A festival lost its light so did a family.
One dead at Preet Vihar parking
Pankaj Nayyar, a 34-year-old cloth trader, was looking forward to welcoming his second child. He had come from Noida to meet his brother Paras Nayyar (43) in Preet Vihar. Soon after Pankaj arrived, an argument broke out between the brothers and their neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, over parking their vehicles.
Such an argument is a common sight across the capital. However, at midnight it escalated into a show of strength—a momentary altercation ended in gunfire.
During the confrontation, Sharma pulled out a firearm and opened fire. Nayyar sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to a hospital in Nirman Vihar, where he was declared dead. His brother also suffered injuries in the attack.
Investigators said the accused, who worked in property dealing and import-export, had shifted to a rented accommodation in the locality while his house in Shakarpur was being renovated. He was arrested from Model Town shortly after the incident. Police later also arrested his associate, Sunil Sharma, and his stepson, Siddharth, in connection with the case.
For Nayyar’s family, the loss was devastating. The family, which runs a cloth business in Chandni Chowk, had been preparing to welcome a new member. Nayyar lived in Noida with his seven-month-pregnant wife and their five-year-old son.
His death turned what should have been a period of celebration into one of grief. A parking space, a brief argument and a moment of rage destroyed a family, claiming another life in the capital.
Shot in head at Amar Colony
A 17-year-old boy was out with friends for a dinner, but a seemingly insignificant argument over a chair escalated into gun violence. He was shot in his head.
In south Delhi’s Amar Colony, on the evening of May 26, the teenager was having food with a friend when a group of boys walked past their table. According to the police, one of the boys brushed against the victim’s chair. The teenager objected, leading to a brief exchange. The group walked away but returned within minutes.
What followed stunned onlookers. One of the boys allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the teenager in the head before fleeing the spot. The victim was rushed to hospital and remained on ventilator support for three days before succumbing to his injuries on May 29.
The killing triggered widespread outrage in south Delhi. Scores of family members, relatives and friends gathered in Chhattarpur to protest, demanding swift justice and strict action against those responsible.
Police later arrested three people in connection with the case, including a 16-year-old boy. Investigators said they were making every effort to ensure that the juvenile accused is tried as an adult in accordance with the provisions of the law.
A chair brushed in passing, a fleeting exchange of words and a split-second decision to pull the trigger were enough to cut short a young life, underscoring once again how the most trivial of confrontations can end in irreversible tragedy.
Plot twists In the world of Agatha Christie, every murder had a motive and justice was delivered by the end of the story. However, these murders although mysterious had neither a clear motive nor did it receive neat justice. The line between rage and criminal tendencies were blurred in all these incidents.
If one tries to understand the deep-rooted saga behind these chilling tales unlike Christie’s novels, there were no ingenious puzzles. Motives in all these cases can be summed down to alarmingly ordinary things: a parking space, a property dispute, unpaid debts, a water balloon, a chair brushed in passing.
These are real stories depicting how lives were cut short over greed, rage and smallest of provocations. It must question our conscience and increasingly low tolerance where we have stopped solving issues with civility. The investigations may have identified the accused, but they leave behind a larger mystery—why has violence become such an instinctive response to everyday conflict? Until that question is answered, the capital risks witnessing many more tragedies that begin with ordinary disagreements and end in another headline that says “One Dead”.