Anatomy of five murders in Delhi

There is a common belief that murders belong in fiction rooted in plot twists, elaborate conspiracies, and mysterious motives. However, the capital has witnessed a brutal side of mankind in the past few months, with shocking murders that were a result of fleeting moments of conflict turning into acts of extraordinary violence.

From disputes over property deals and demands for money to repay debts to seemingly trivial triggers such as water balloon splashes and parking arguments—people resorted to violence.

While the motives varied, each case underscored how everyday disagreements and personal conflicts can spiral into deadly violence. The incidents exposed not only the fragile nature of human relationships but also raised troubling questions about law and order, rising aggression, poor anger management and the growing tendency to resolve disputes through extreme steps.

In five of the most sensational murder cases reported in Delhi, five people lost their lives, leaving families shattered and triggering widespread fear, outrage and concern.

The brutality of the crimes paints a disturbing picture of how greed, rage, revenge and desperation can turn routine encounters into fatal confrontations, highlighting the urgent need for stronger conflict resolution, mental health awareness and more effective policing.