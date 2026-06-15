Coaching centres’ Regulation easier said than done

An unusual spectacle has been unfolding on social media over the past few weeks. Several prominent coaching-centre owners and education influencers have launched a sustained attack on institutions such as the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

While these agencies are certainly not beyond criticism and have faced legitimate questions over examination management and evaluation processes, the intensity and persistence of the campaign against them raise an important question as to why has a section of the coaching industry become so aggressively invested in discrediting public examination bodies?

The answer lies in understanding the peculiar nature of our coaching system and its place within the country’s education structure. The coaching industry is a consequence of shortcomings in our education system. Coaching centres have flourished because schools, colleges and universities have increasingly failed to meet the expectations of students and parents.

Thus this supplementary academic assistance has evolved into a parallel education system. This dependence is not confined to government schools. Students from some of the country’s most expensive private schools routinely enrol in coaching programmes.

At the higher education level, the phenomenon is even more pronounced. Whether it is civil services, banking recruitment, or any other postgraduate competitive examinations, success is often perceived as impossible without undergoing the rigorous regimen of a coaching institute.