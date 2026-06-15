Delhi likely to see light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, says IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.4 notches below the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Across key weather stations in the capital, maximum temperatures ranged between 38.4 degrees Celsius and 39.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Ridge was the hottest area at 39.1 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal, followed by Lodi Road at 38.7 degrees Celsius and Palam at 38.6 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar logged 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 notches below normal.

Minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 23.4 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung recorded the highest minimum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 25.6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar at 24.8 degrees Celsius.

Lodi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, while Ridge remained the coolest area at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below normal, IMD data showed.

Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index stood at 151 in the ‘moderate’ category at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Ridge hottest area

Across key weather stations in the capital, maximum temperatures ranged between 38.4 degrees Celsius and 39.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Ridge was the hottest area at 39.1 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal.