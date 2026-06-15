Delhi Zoo launches weekly bird walks for public

NEW DELHI: Delhi Zoo on Sunday launched a weekly bird-watching initiative aimed at encouraging public participation in biodiversity conservation and bird monitoring. The inaugural edition of the ‘Sunday Bird Walk–National Zoological Park’ was held from 6.30 am to 9.30 am under the guidance of ornithologist Dr Paritosh Ahmad and a team of birding volunteers.

Out of 58 registered applicants, 23 participants, including students, birdwatchers, wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, joined the walk. The zoo director and other officials also participated in the programme. According to the National Zoological Park, participants documented 33 bird species and recorded sightings of over 100 birds across the zoo premises.

The zoo said the initiative has been designed as a citizen science platform to help document avian diversity while introducing participants to scientific methods of bird observation, identification and data recording. Species spotted during the walk included Indian Peafowl, Asian Koel, Painted Stork, Indian Cormorant, White-throated Kingfisher and Rose-ringed Parakeet, among others.

Officials said the bird walk will now be organised every Sunday morning with participation limited to 20 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis through the zoo’s website and NZP Sathi mobile application.