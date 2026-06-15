Elderly woman rescued after fire breaks out at southeast Delhi eatery

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old woman was rescued from an adjoining building after a fire broke out at a restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area early Sunday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The woman, identified as Sita Devi, was evacuated from the second floor of a nearby building during the firefighting operation. Officials said she is stable. According to the Delhi Fire Services, information about the fire at the ‘Punjabi Tadka’ restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govindpuri flyover was received at 4.45 am.

Officials said the fire involved a building comprising a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, along with a temporary structure on the terrace of the third floor. During the incident, three commercial LPG cylinders exploded, intensifying the blaze. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control around 5.40 am.

Firefighters also conducted search and rescue operations in nearby buildings as a precautionary measure, during which the elderly woman was rescued safely. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Cooling operations were underway at the site and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Blaze at Rajouri Garden showroom, no casualties

A fire broke out at an apparel showroom in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden market on Sunday afternoon, an official said. No casualties or injuries were reported, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze was reported at 3.55 pm. According to officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of a building, which houses a ‘lehenga’ and ‘chunni’ showroom. Building comprises a ground floor and two upper floors.