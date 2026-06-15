Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi’s Dabri; no casualties

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in an electrical junction box at a kidney hospital in the Dabri area of southwest Delhi, an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

No casualties were reported.

The DFS received a call from the hospital about the blaze at around 10:25 pm on Sunday. Three water tenders, a water bowser, and a breathing apparatus support vehicle were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 10:40 pm, the DFS officer added.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a major fire at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed at least 21 lives, including foreign nationals.

(With inputs from PTI)