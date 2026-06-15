Slum clusters near PM residence razed

NEW DELHI: A demolition drive was carried out on Sunday in slum clusters near Lutyens’ Delhi’s Race Course area following a Delhi High Court order to clear the site and ensure rehabilitation of the residents, officials said.

Authorities were directed to clear three slum clusters located near the Prime Minister’s residence in the Race Course locality. The court also instructed officials to set up camps at rehabilitation sites to address residents’ grievances. According to officials, the Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp are the three clusters being relocated.

The land belongs to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and that the drive is being carried out with the assistance of multiple authorities, the officials said.

“The rehabilitation drive is being conducted following the court’s order. Residents have been allotted houses in Narela,” an official said, adding that concerns raised by residents regarding relocation are being addressed.

Officials further stated that the land is required for security and defence-related infrastructure. “We have deployed police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order during the drive,” a senior police officer said.

Demolitions following court’s order: Official

According to officials, the Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp are the three clusters being relocated. The land belongs to the Land and Development Office and that the drive is being carried out with the assistance of multiple authorities, “The rehabilitation drive is being conducted following the court’s order,” an official said.