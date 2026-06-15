Thousands join Yamuna riverfront cleanup drive across 28 ghats in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Thousands of volunteers, citizens and political leaders participated in a large-scale cleanliness drive along the Yamuna riverfront on Sunday as the Delhi government organised the ‘Yamuna Tat Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’ across 28 ghats.

CM Rekha Gupta joined the campaign at Dashmesh Ghat in Geeta Colony and personally took part in the cleaning activities. Union Minister and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra also participated in the drive at the Yamuna Bank stretch along with party leaders and workers. Delhi ministers, MLAs, BJP workers and local residents joined the campaign at various locations.

Officials said the drive was conducted simultaneously across nearly 22 kilometres of the Yamuna riverfront, reflecting large-scale public participation. More than 500 social and voluntary organisations also participated in the campaign.

The Delhi government said the initiative would continue regularly at different locations and would not remain limited to a single day. CM Rekha Gupta said Yamuna rejuvenation remains among the government’s top priorities. She said projects worth more than `1,000 crore related to river rejuvenation and water management have already been approved.

Under the AMRUT scheme, 12 decentralised sewage treatment plants are being established in the Najafgarh area at a cost of `860 crore to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Yamuna, she added.

Malhotra said Yamuna is the identity and lifeline of Delhi and added that coordinated efforts are being made to make the river clean and pollution-free. The campaign covered several riverfront locations, including Kalindi Kunj, ITO Ghat, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Nizamuddin Ghat, Sonia Vihar, Geeta Colony and Wazirabad stretches.

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