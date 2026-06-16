Amit Shah unveils roadmap for rehabilitation of slum settlements in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed authorities to expedite the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the national capital and announced that the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026 has been finalised and the same should be notified by the Delhi government at the earliest.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on slum rehabilitation here, Shah instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for the redevelopment of five JJ clusters within 45 days. He also directed officials to prepare project documents and tender forms for an additional 50 JJ clusters, signalling a major push towards large-scale urban renewal in the capital.

The meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior ministers and top officials from both the Centre and the Delhi government.