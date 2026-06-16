Amit Shah unveils roadmap for rehabilitation of slum settlements in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed authorities to expedite the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the national capital and announced that the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026 has been finalised and the same should be notified by the Delhi government at the earliest.
Chairing a high-level review meeting on slum rehabilitation here, Shah instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for the redevelopment of five JJ clusters within 45 days. He also directed officials to prepare project documents and tender forms for an additional 50 JJ clusters, signalling a major push towards large-scale urban renewal in the capital.
The meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior ministers and top officials from both the Centre and the Delhi government.
Emphasising speedy implementation of schemes, the Home Minister said the Delhi government should float tenders for at least five Public-Private Partnership (PPP) - based rehabilitation projects every month. He also stressed that rehabilitation colonies must be equipped with essential community infrastructure, including Anganwadi centres, educational institutions, health facilities and playgrounds to ensure a dignified living environment for beneficiaries.
According to the Home Minister, the decisions taken during the meeting are expected to benefit nearly four lakh families residing in Delhi's JJ clusters. He further said that January 1, 2025, should be fixed as the eligibility cut-off date for beneficiaries under the rehabilitation programme.
The policy marks a significant step in Delhi’s long-running efforts to address informal settlements and provide secure housing to economically weaker sections. Successive governments have pursued in-situ rehabilitation and relocation projects, but implementation challenges and delays have often slowed progress.
Shah said the initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to the upliftment of the poorest sections of society. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he said, the government remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya and Garib Kalyan, with a focus on improving housing and living standards for vulnerable urban communities.