Balraj Sahni gets on stage

The man and the legend

Born in Rawalpindi in pre-partition India, Sahni was among the most respected actors of post-Independence Indian cinema. Known for his naturalistic performances, he was associated with the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) and starred in acclaimed films such as Do Bigha Zamin (1953), Kabuliwala (1961), Waqt (1965), and Garam Hawa (1974). The younger brother of noted writer Bhisham Sahni, he was also a prolific writer who penned travelogues and an autobiography. His contribution to cinema was recognised with the Padma Shri in 1969, while Do Bigha Zamin became only the second Indian film to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953.

Researching a screen legend

Kapur wrote the script in English, which was then "transcreated" by Pandey, a long-time collaborator. Pandey serves as the narrator and also portrays Balraj Sahni, while Qureshi takes on 21 different characters connected to the actor's life.

The research and writing process took about a month. During this period, Kapur spoke with Parikshit and her cousin Ketan Anand, son of filmmaker Chetan Anand, who had worked closely with Sahni and was his friend.

"I bounced bits of the script, where I wanted clarifications, off Parikshit," she says.

One of the aspects that surprised Kapur most during her research was discovering the actor's early struggles with filmmaking.

"His feeling of utter frustration while facing the camera in the early part of his film career came as a surprise as he is known to be one of the greatest actors of the Indian screen," she said.

According to Kapur, those struggles are what make Sahni's story so compelling. "His initial arrogance, his struggle and the humility that the profession and his political beliefs later bestowed on him — all that made him the Balraj Sahni we know and love.

Music plays a key role in bringing those moments to life. Singer Devanand Jha, whom Kapur describes as the team’s “discovery", has been associated with the production from its inception. The songs were selected by Pandey.