Can’t raze Race Course slum houses whose owners are yet to move: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said authorities cannot demolish the houses of those residents in Race Course slum clusters till July 1 who have not accepted alternative accommodation and relocated.

“If they have not voluntarily gone, you cannot touch them till July 1,” said a vacation bench of Justices Tejas Karia and Madhu Jain orally while hearing an appeal filed by certain residents of the Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp, assailing an order of a single-judge bench that had refused to interfere with their eviction from the area, which also houses the prime minister’s official residence.

The appeal was listed before the vacation bench after the appellants’ lawyer mentioned the case for an urgent hearing, submitting that authorities carried out a demolition drive in the locality on Sunday, despite the ongoing litigation.

The appellants’ counsel contended that there was a “consensus” between the high court and the authorities that no coercive action would be taken during the pendency of the appeal, especially since the issue of rehabilitation was being considered.

The Centre’s counsel, however, emphasised that the demolition action was in accordance with the high court’s latest order and that a specific order for a stay on coercive action was turned down by the high court on the last date. The bench said it would pass an order in the matter, while asserting that rehabilitation is for those who are willing to go voluntarily and that a resident cannot claim two accommodations.