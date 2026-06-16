Delhi can drive efficient digital governance: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Delhi, as the national capital, has an important role to play in demonstrating how digital governance can be efficient, inclusive and accessible, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

The L-G was speaking after he inaugurated an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Vikaspuri area along with Transport Minister Pankaj Singh.

“Demands for transparency and efficiency in governance for Delhi residents will continue to increase. All the institutions have to continuously adapt to meeting these expectations,” Sandhu said.

He noted that technology-driven reforms have significantly improved public service delivery by making governance more transparent and accessible.

"Aadhaar has emerged as one of the foundational pillars of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure," he said. He observed that Aadhaar facilitates direct benefit transfers, strengthens financial inclusion, reduces leakages and simplifies interactions between citizens and institutions.