Delhi Jal Board launches real-time water quality analysis at Gulmohar Park

NEW DELHI: Aiming to monitor water quality in real time, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has launched a pilot project by installing an online water analyser in the city’s Gulmohar Park area.

The setup will monitor parameters such as pH and disinfectant levels and comes amid recent complaints of water contamination. According to Delhi BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay, the analysers, if found successful, will be expanded across the the national capital to improve water quality monitoring.

Upadhyay said the analysers can monitor water quality in real time by tracking pH, total dissolved solids and chlorine levels.

“Ten days ago, there were complaints of water contamination in the Gulmohar Park area, which were addressed by the DJB. Since water pipelines run underground, such analysers can help check pH, TDS and chlorine levels. This technology will help detect contamination and trace its source,” he said.