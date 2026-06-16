Delhi Police arrests two in UP for role in Rs 1.5 crore fraud

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two men from UP, busting a syndicate allegedly linked to cyber fraud transactions amounting to `1.56 crore, officials said on Monday. A case was lodged on April 9 based on the complaint of a woman, a resident of GTB Enclave. The complainant reported that she had been cheated out of Rs 21 lakh through an online investment scam.

She came across an online advertisement related to stock market investments on Telegram. After clicking the link, she was added to a group where fraudsters posed as investment experts assuring high returns and safe investments, police said. Tricked by the fraudsters, she invested `21 lakh. However, when she sought returns on her investment, the fraudsters neither returned the money nor provided any profit. She was also blocked from the groups.

During investigation, police conducted raids in UP’s Amroha and Moradabad, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Sadik (32) from Moradabad and Javed Ansari (34) from Amroha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.