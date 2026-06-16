Delhi woman found dead in Mussoorie homestay during vacation; forensic probe begins

MUSSOORIE: A 27-year-old woman from Delhi, who had travelled to Uttarakhand with her husband for a vacation, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near Mussoorie, police said on Tuesday.

The couple, who had recently married, were staying at a homestay located near Tipridhar on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road.

The incident came to light in the morning after the woman’s husband allegedly found her lying unconscious on the floor of their room. Police and a forensic team reached the spot soon after being informed. Evidence was collected from the room, which has been sealed for further examination.

Police Circle Officer Jagdish Chandra Pant told TNIE, “As per the preliminary inquiry, the couple had left Delhi on June 13 for a trip to Uttarakhand. After spending some time in Rishikesh, they reached Mussoorie late on June 14 and checked into the homestay around 11.30 pm.”

According to police, the husband told investigators that the two went to sleep around 3.30 am. “When he woke up in the morning, he found his wife lying on the floor in an unconscious state. There was bleeding from her mouth and nose, and there was no movement in her body. He immediately alerted the homestay management and the police,” Pant said.