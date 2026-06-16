Delhi woman found dead in Mussoorie homestay during vacation; forensic probe begins

MUSSOORIE: A 27-year-old woman from Delhi, who had travelled to Uttarakhand with her husband for a vacation, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near Mussoorie, police said on Tuesday.
The couple, who had recently married, were staying at a homestay located near Tipridhar on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road.
The incident came to light in the morning after the woman’s husband allegedly found her lying unconscious on the floor of their room. Police and a forensic team reached the spot soon after being informed. Evidence was collected from the room, which has been sealed for further examination.
Police Circle Officer Jagdish Chandra Pant told TNIE, “As per the preliminary inquiry, the couple had left Delhi on June 13 for a trip to Uttarakhand. After spending some time in Rishikesh, they reached Mussoorie late on June 14 and checked into the homestay around 11.30 pm.”
According to police, the husband told investigators that the two went to sleep around 3.30 am. “When he woke up in the morning, he found his wife lying on the floor in an unconscious state. There was bleeding from her mouth and nose, and there was no movement in her body. He immediately alerted the homestay management and the police,” Pant said.
A team from Mussoorie police station, a 108 ambulance and forensic experts arrived at the scene. The woman was examined by a doctor, who declared her dead.
During the initial inspection, police found blood stains on the bedsheet and recovered two empty liquor bottles from the room. Officials said it is suspected that the couple may have consumed alcohol during the night, though this will be verified through medical and forensic reports.
“The field unit has carried out videography and photography of the room. Samples collected from the spot have been sent for forensic examination,” a police official said.
Considering the sensitivity of the case, police have requested that the post-mortem be conducted by a panel of doctors and videographed.
Officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy and forensic reports are received.
Police said the woman was employed in Gurugram, while her husband works in Pune. The couple had married on November 8, 2025.
After being informed about the incident, the woman’s in-laws reached Mussoorie, while her parents were travelling from Visakhapatnam to Uttarakhand.
Police personnel and relatives were seen moving in and out of the homestay throughout the day.
Mussoorie police said all angles are being examined and no possibility is being ruled out at this stage. “The matter is being handled with utmost sensitivity. Further action will depend on the post-mortem findings and forensic evidence,” an officer said.