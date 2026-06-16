DU allocates over 11,500 seats in first round of PG admissions for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday rolled out the first round of seat allocations for its postgraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, offering seats to 11,548 candidates across 74 programmes.

The allocations were made live on Monday evening under multiple categories, marking the beginning of the admission cycle for thousands of aspirants.

According to the university, seats have been allotted across categories, including Unreserved (UR), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes including Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants (KM), Single Girl Child (SGC), and Orphan categories.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round can accept their allocations until June 17, while the last date for payment of admission fees is June 19. The university has advised students to complete the process within the stipulated timeline to secure their admission.

Admissions to performance-based programmes such as MA Music, Master of Physical Education (MPEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), and Master of Fine Arts (MFA), along with those under the Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces and Sports categories, will be conducted during the third round of admissions. Applicants for these courses have been directed to check the respective department websites for details regarding auditions, trials, and evaluation schedules.