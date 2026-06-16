DU allocates over 11,500 seats in first round of PG admissions for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday rolled out the first round of seat allocations for its postgraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, offering seats to 11,548 candidates across 74 programmes.
The allocations were made live on Monday evening under multiple categories, marking the beginning of the admission cycle for thousands of aspirants.
According to the university, seats have been allotted across categories, including Unreserved (UR), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes including Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants (KM), Single Girl Child (SGC), and Orphan categories.
Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round can accept their allocations until June 17, while the last date for payment of admission fees is June 19. The university has advised students to complete the process within the stipulated timeline to secure their admission.
Admissions to performance-based programmes such as MA Music, Master of Physical Education (MPEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), and Master of Fine Arts (MFA), along with those under the Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces and Sports categories, will be conducted during the third round of admissions. Applicants for these courses have been directed to check the respective department websites for details regarding auditions, trials, and evaluation schedules.
The admission process is being conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate programmes (CSAS-PG), which is based on candidates’ CUET-PG scores along with programme-specific eligibility criteria.
With over 11,500 seats filled in the first phase, DU has now moved into the next stage of admissions, where subsequent rounds will cater to candidates seeking upgrades as well as those applying for remaining vacant seats.
Meanwhile, expected CUET-PG cut-offs indicate stiff competition for top colleges. For instance, Hindu College is likely to see cut-offs ranging between 250 and 255 for MA Political Science and 185 and 215 for MA History in the general category. At Hansraj College, expected cut-offs for History range from 165-195, while Political Science may see cut-offs between 185 and 220.
Candidates who meet the cut-offs will need to complete counselling procedures, including document verification and fee submission, to confirm their seats.