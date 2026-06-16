Emerging Voices on Canvas

The National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA) has opened 'Emerging Visions', a student art exhibition featuring works by young artists from its various graduate programmes at Main Art Gallery at Delhi's Bikaner House. The exhibition, which began on June 12, will continue till June 16.

Bringing together paintings, drawings, sculptures, mixed-media works and experimental art practices, the exhibition highlights the creative journeys of emerging artists who are at the beginning of their professional careers. A special focus has been placed on diploma students, many of whom have spent months developing original works specifically for the show.

The exhibition aims to celebrate artistic exploration and encourage students to develop their own visual language rather than follow established conventions. The displayed works engage with a wide range of themes, including identity, memory, emotion, human relationships, nature, urban life, abstraction and contemporary culture.

"Emerging Visions is a celebration of artistic discovery and creative potential. The exhibition provides a platform for emerging artists to share their perspectives, challenge conventions, and engage audiences through thoughtful visual expression," said curator Sanyam Khera. "Each work reflects a journey of learning, experimentation and self-discovery, reminding us of the vital role young artists play in shaping the future of contemporary art."

Participating artists include Pooja Matta, Sapna Raina, K.P. Paveine, Divya Thapar, Manju Kathuria, Priya Sharma, Yashika Jain, Gitansh Malhotra, Suveer Aivalli, Mousmi Bhattacharya, Meenakshi Radcliffe, Gauri Kompalli, Saima Jamal, Aaira Madan, Geeta Arora, Priya Mendiratta, Sophia Paul, Prisha Buddhiraja, Adhya Choubey, Shruti Shah, Abhilasha, Gagan Kaur and Sanskar Yadav.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to engage with a new generation of artistic voices.