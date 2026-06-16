Flyer caught with 1.2 kg gold and cash at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A passenger who attempted to smuggle 1.21 kg of gold from Delhi airport to Kolkata by concealing it on his person was foiled in his bid by alert Central Industrial Security Force personnel on Tuesday.
He also had undeclared cash worth nearly Rs 7 lakh. The passenger allegedly tried to bribe the officer who caught him, too.
The incident happened at Terminal 1.
According to sources, a Sub-Inspector noticed a man behaving in a very suspicious manner during the Pre-Embarkation Security Checks in T1.
"Acting promptly on this suspicion and following strict security protocols, a thorough physical frisking was conducted. The search revealed 1.21 kg of gold cleverly concealed within the passenger's socks and trouser pockets," a source said.
Additionally, Rs 1,97,200 in unaccounted Indian currency was recovered from the individual's handbag.
"When questioned about the massive amount of gold and cash, the passenger was unable to produce any valid documentation or offer a satisfactory explanation," the source added.
The passenger then tried to "subtly influence the duty personnel, hinting at personal benefits and an inappropriate settlement to escape the predicament," the source charged.
However, the CISF personnel immediately rebuffed the advances and escalated the matter to senior officials.
Following standard operating procedures, the apprehended passenger, along with the seized gold and cash, was subsequently handed over to the officials of the Income Tax Department for further detailed investigation and necessary legal action, he said.
There is no limit on the gold that can be carried in a domestic flight within India, but proof of purchase needs to be on hand for any gold being carried through an airport.