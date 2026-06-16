Flyer caught with 1.2 kg gold and cash at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A passenger who attempted to smuggle 1.21 kg of gold from Delhi airport to Kolkata by concealing it on his person was foiled in his bid by alert Central Industrial Security Force personnel on Tuesday.

He also had undeclared cash worth nearly Rs 7 lakh. The passenger allegedly tried to bribe the officer who caught him, too.

The incident happened at Terminal 1.

According to sources, a Sub-Inspector noticed a man behaving in a very suspicious manner during the Pre-Embarkation Security Checks in T1.

"Acting promptly on this suspicion and following strict security protocols, a thorough physical frisking was conducted. The search revealed 1.21 kg of gold cleverly concealed within the passenger's socks and trouser pockets," a source said.

Additionally, Rs 1,97,200 in unaccounted Indian currency was recovered from the individual's handbag.