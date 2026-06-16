Indian researchers spotlight folk music and artist rights at Design Research Society 2026

At the biennial Design Research Society 2026 in Edinburgh, three Delhi-based researchers presented a paper that challenges how folk music has long been understood in global academic and policy circles.

The study is led by Abhinav Agrawal, along with Mudit Chaturvedi and Gaurang Agrawal. Drawing on 13 years of fieldwork with over 10,000 folk musicians through Anahad Foundation (a non-profit dedicated to empowering folk music in India), the team argues that dominant frameworks—especially those influenced by UNESCO-style definitions—often strip folk music of authorship, creativity, and individual agency.

Their paper, ‘Co-designing culture: A grounded theory of participatory practice in Indian folk music’, is based on interviews with 23 first-generation folk artists across 14 states. It reimagines Indian folk music as a deeply collaborative space, where songs are shaped continuously through interaction between artists and their communities, rather than simply passed down unchanged through oral tradition.

“Having our own India-specific, practitioner-rooted definition lets us study folk music on its own terms, not through a borrowed lens,” says Agrawal, a PhD researcher in Design at IIT.