'Jinxed' Civil Lines bungalow at 33 Sham Nath Marg to become disaster HQ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: For decades, the sprawling Civil Lines bungalow at 33 Sham Nath Marg occupied a peculiar place in Delhi’s political folklore.
Unlike the capital’s other coveted government residences, this one became notorious for the misfortune that seemed to follow its occupants. Chief ministers lost office, political careers stumbled and, in one case, tragedy struck. Over time, the address acquired a label that no government property wants: jinxed.
Now, after years of standing largely vacant, the infamous bungalow is headed for the wrecking ball. The government plans to demolish the property and redevelop it into the capital’s first dedicated headquarters of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), complete with a modern Emergency Operations Centre. In a fitting twist, a building long associated with political misfortune could soon become the command centre for handling disasters.
Even as redevelopment plans gather pace, the bungalow’s curious history continues to command attention.
Nestled in the leafy expanse of Civil Lines, 33 Sham Nath Marg occupies over 5,500 square metres of prime land. Built in the 1920s, the two-storey structure was designed in the colonial style, with huge lawns, landscaped gardens, conference rooms and staff quarters. For years, it ranked among the capital’s most prestigious official residences. Its reputation, however, was shaped less by its architecture than by the fate of those who lived or worked there.
The first prominent occupant was Delhi’s first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who moved into the bungalow in 1952. His tenure came to an abrupt end in 1955 amid controversy surrounding the alleged ‘jaggery scam’.
Decades later, the bungalow found another high-profile resident in Madan Lal Khurana, who was allotted the residence after becoming CM in 1993. Khurana, too, failed to complete his term, resigning in 1996 amid allegations linked to the hawala scandal.
Sheila minister’s death in 2003 in ‘jinxed’ house added to bad reputation
Sahib Singh Verma, who succeeded Khurana as CM, used the premises as his camp office but was eventually replaced before completing his tenure. What may have been dismissed as coincidence gradually evolved into political folklore.
The perception deepened dramatically in 2003 when Deep Chand Bandhu, then a minister in the Delhi government, moved into the bungalow against well-wishers’ advice. Soon afterward, he contracted meningitis and later died in hospital.
The episode reinforced the belief that the property carried an inexplicable curse. As stories accumulated, so did caution. Successive chief ministers, including Sheila Dikshit, chose not to occupy the residence. Over time, the bungalow remained largely vacant.
The most recent controversy involved occupant Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue Commission. In November 2022, then L-G V K Saxena directed then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post for allegations that he misused his office for political purposes.
The bungalow’s reputation may soon give way to a new purpose. Sources said the existing structure is slated for demolition to make way for a dedicated DDMA headquarters. It will house a centralised and modern command-and-control centre and emergency coordination facilities.
At present, the authority functions from multiple city offices. A standalone headquarters is expected to improve coordination during emergencies, streamline response mechanisms and strengthen overall preparedness.
The project also aligns with the government’s aim to repurpose underutilised public assets. If the plans move ahead, the address that spent decades being whispered about as Delhi’s most unlucky bungalow could soon become the nerve centre tasked with helping the city navigate its worst crises.