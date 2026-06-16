'Jinxed' Civil Lines bungalow at 33 Sham Nath Marg to become disaster HQ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: For decades, the sprawling Civil Lines bungalow at 33 Sham Nath Marg occupied a peculiar place in Delhi’s political folklore.

Unlike the capital’s other coveted government residences, this one became notorious for the misfortune that seemed to follow its occupants. Chief ministers lost office, political careers stumbled and, in one case, tragedy struck. Over time, the address acquired a label that no government property wants: jinxed.

Now, after years of standing largely vacant, the infamous bungalow is headed for the wrecking ball. The government plans to demolish the property and redevelop it into the capital’s first dedicated headquarters of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), complete with a modern Emergency Operations Centre. In a fitting twist, a building long associated with political misfortune could soon become the command centre for handling disasters.

Even as redevelopment plans gather pace, the bungalow’s curious history continues to command attention.

Nestled in the leafy expanse of Civil Lines, 33 Sham Nath Marg occupies over 5,500 square metres of prime land. Built in the 1920s, the two-storey structure was designed in the colonial style, with huge lawns, landscaped gardens, conference rooms and staff quarters. For years, it ranked among the capital’s most prestigious official residences. Its reputation, however, was shaped less by its architecture than by the fate of those who lived or worked there.