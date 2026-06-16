L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders faster Yamuna River rejuvenation

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu said flood preparedness, river restoration, groundwater recharge and environmental sustainability should move forward through an integrated, outcome-driven and time-bound approach while reviewing the progress of Yamuna rejuvenation initiatives with the Delhi Development Authority.

Reviewing the Action Taken Report on Yamuna restoration, the L-G directed officials to intensify and fast-track interventions related to the Yamuna floodplains to ensure timely implementation of projects. Officials informed him that restoration and riverfront development works had been completed across nearly 1,700 hectares of the floodplains.

According to officials, around 88,574 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 4,998 metric tonnes of municipal waste have been removed, while nearly 1,425 acres of floodplain land has been reclaimed, restored and secured from encroachment.

The L-G was also informed that the DDA’s restoration programme included plantation of over 0.7 million native trees and introduction of more than 10 million riverine grasses and wetland species across the floodplain ecosystem.

Officials said 35 wetlands with a cumulative water-holding capacity of nearly 1,420 million litres had been developed across the river corridor to strengthen groundwater recharge, enhance biodiversity and improve the floodplain’s natural ability to moderate flood impacts.