Rain, strong winds hit Delhi; conditions likely to persist

NEW DELHI: Rain and strong winds hit the national capital on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall, bringing some respite from the heat.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam recorded 9.0 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm—the highest in the region. Ayanagar saw 4.6 mm rainfall, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road stations recorded trace amounts of rain, and Ridge saw no measurable precipitation during the period.
Safdarjung, the city’s case station, logged a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Palam also recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road and Ayanagar registered 37.8 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius at the Ridge observatory—the highest among all stations, as per the IMD data.
Weather officials said day temperatures were largely near normal, with a departure of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and minus 1.7 degrees Celsius at Palam. However, the 24-hour change in maximum temperatures remained marginally negative across most stations, indicating slight cooling due to rain.
According to the weather department, Safdarjung logged a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above normal. The minimum temperature was lower at Palam, which recorded 25.4 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road and Ridge stations registered 26 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 26.6 degrees Celsius.
For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms with rain, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 27 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The AQI was recorded at 151, in the ‘moderate’ category, at 4 pm on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’
Day temperatures were largely near normal: Officials
Day temperatures were largely near normal. However, the 24-hour change in maximum temperatures remained marginally negative across most stations, indicating slight cooling due to rain, officials said.