Several parts continue to face water shortage in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the national capital continue to face water shortages, as the Delhi Jal Board’s water production remains affected, officials said on Monday. Despite rainfall and efforts to get extra water from Haryana, the water situation remains bleak, as the Jal Board reported production of around 960-950 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, which is around 40 MGD less than the summer target of 1,000 MGD.

“There has been a minor increase in flow of the Yamuna, but the shortfall remains, as the production is around 960 MGD of water. Attempts are being made to improve the water production,” a senior Delhi Jal Board official said.

For nearly a month now, the DJB’s two major water treatment plants—Wazirabad and Chandrawal—have reduced water production due to low raw water supply, leading to several areas facing problems.

Additionally, the Yamuna leve' at Wazirabad remains low at around 669.5 feet against the normal required level of 674.5 feet. Till the time the water levels rise to normal levels in the river, the water treatment plants are likely to face low production, the official noted.