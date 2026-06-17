Centre brokers six-state deal on Kishau dam

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough for interstate water cooperation and river basin management, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan have reached a consensus on the long-pending Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, officials said.

The meeting marked a major step forward in the implementation of one of the most important water infrastructure projects in northern India, which has remained under discussion for several decades due to issues related to cost-sharing, water allocation and coordination among participating states, they said.

The consensus was achieved after the participating states agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the project. Following the signing of the MoU, the project will be placed before the Union Cabinet for final approval, the officials said.

The Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project is planned on the Tons River, the largest tributary of the Yamuna, along the border of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The project

has long been viewed as a critical intervention for augmenting water availability in the Yamuna basin, improving drinking water supplies, generating hydroelectric power and regulating river flows.

The officials believe that the project will play a crucial role in enhancing the flow of fresh water into the Yamuna, particularly during lean seasons. Increased environmental flows are expected to contribute significantly to efforts aimed at rejuvenating the river and improving water quality downstream, they added.