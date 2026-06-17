Delhi approves 4-km flyover on SSN Marg to ease Chhatarpur traffic congestion

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved construction of a 4 kilometres long flyover on SSN Marg in Chhatarpur area with an aim to decongest traffic in south Delhi, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said. The Public Works Department had last year begun the process for a feasibility study to construct a flyover on the road.

“The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours. There also several farmhouses and religious structures due to which there is heavy footfall. The project has been approved and soon a tender will be floated to hire a company,” Singh said.

Surrounded by busy commercial areas and the constant movement of buses, cars, autos, two-wheelers, and pedestrians, this key South Delhi road stretch has turned into a traffic nightmare even during non-peak hours.

“The PWD plans to construct an integrated transit corridor to decongest the entire area. The corridor will include the construction of a flyover, slip roads, and an underpass or foot overbridge to facilitate pedestrian movement,” he added.

Currently, there are three traffic signals along the Anuvrat Marg, approximately 200 metres ahead of the Chhatarpur Mandir intersection.