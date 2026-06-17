Delhi to restore eight Grade I heritage structures following Supreme Court directionsrestoration

NEW DELHI: Delhi agencies will begin a phased restoration and preservation exercise for eight Grade I heritage structures, with conservation work expected to start next month. The Grade I category denotes monuments classified as being of the highest historical importance.

The first phase will cover eight heritage structures, including four tombs in Zamrudpur village in south Delhi, the Mahavir Library in Greater Kailash I, a gumti (small tomb) in Humayunpur village, a tomb in the LSR village area and Maharaja Agrasen Park on Boulevard Road.

The other identified sites included the historic Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk and Company Bagh. These two properties are presently being looked after by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

Sources said that a meeting was held on Monday between agencies concerned, including MCD and experts from the School of Planning and Architecture, Jamia Millia Islamia, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women and the Aga Khan Foundation to discuss the restoration roadmap.

The initiative comes after directions from the Supreme Court to restore heritage monuments under the civic body’s ownership, they said.