Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out early on Wednesday morning at a takeaway restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Authorities said no casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

The DFS received an emergency call at around 6.10 am reporting a fire at a restaurant near Mother Dairy in Satya Niketan. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the scene to douse the flames.

Officials added that the fire was largely confined to furniture and utensils on the ground floor of the premises and was brought under control by approximately 6.50 am.