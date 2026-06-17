From mine blasts to wins: Behind wheelchair premier league

NEW DELHI: The journey to the Indian Wheelchair Premier League (IWPL) begins long before the players enter the cricket field. For many of the athletes participating in the tournament, it starts with years of personal challenges, life-changing setbacks and a constant struggle to prove that disability does not define ability.

Players competing in the ongoing IWPL in New Delhi, being held from June 14 to 21, come from different parts of the country. Some players were born with disabilities, while others acquired them through illness or accidents. Yet despite their different journeys, many found a common identity through wheelchair cricket.

For 28-year-old Romaisar Wani, captain of the J&K Jaguars, that journey took an unexpected turn after a mine blast near the Line of Control resulted in the amputation of one of his legs. While the incident changed the course of his life, it did not end his association with sport.

Wheelchair cricket eventually provided him with a platform to continue competing, helping him rebuild confidence and go on to represent India at the international level. Wani is entering his third IWPL season this year, and is regarded as one of the leading names in Indian wheelchair cricket. Stories such as Wani’s highlight how wheelchair cricket has evolved into more than just a sport. For many athletes, it has become a space where they are recognised for their performance rather than their disability.