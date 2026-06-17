ISI terror module busted in Delhi, 7 nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested seven key operatives of an international terror-crime module allegedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Anas alias Anas Tyagi (26), Mohit alias Yogi (26), Deepak alias Deepak Agrola (38), Arif alias Pradhan (30), Karanveer Singh (26), Jatan (29), and Sabir (30). Anas and Mohit were in direct contact with Bhatti and Gujjar several hundred times since November 2025, the officials said.
Police said intelligence inputs received in May indicated that Bhatti and Gujjar were planning major criminal and terror-related activities in Delhi-NCR through local operatives. Acting on the information, police launched a probe and laid a trap, leading to the arrest of Mohit alias Yogi, a key member of the network.
“Interrogation revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar had recruited Mohit and other associates, Anas, Arif and Karan, to facilitate the smuggling and distribution of narcotic substances and illegal arms and ammunition trafficked from Pakistan through drone deliveries and subsequently supplied in Delhi-NCR,”
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said. Interrogation of Anas further revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar had directed the accused persons to conduct reconnaissance of various potential targets including public places.
“Investigations revealed that Bhatti and his foreign-based associates exploited social media platforms and encrypted communication channels to identify, radicalise, recruit and motivate vulnerable Indian youth to carry out terrorist activities. Potential recruits were allegedly lured through monetary inducements, promises of quick financial gains and the glorification of criminal lifestyles portrayed through social media,” the DCP said.
Five sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, 41 live cartridges, several mobile phones and an SUV were seized during the operation. The network operated through encrypted applications, disposable mobile numbers, anonymous social media accounts, hawala channels, scanner-based financial transactions, dead-drop delivery mechanisms and photo/video-based confirmation systems.
Handlers based outside India provided instructions relating to reconnaissance, logistics, procurement of weapons and explosives, target selection and execution of attacks while remaining physically outside Indian Territory, officials said.
The accused allegedly came in contact with Gujjar through social media and later established direct contact with Bhatti. Arif purchased one Zigana pistol from Gujjar for `1 lakh.
The payment was transferred through UPI scanner transactions using accounts of different persons presently working in Dubai, police said. Thereafter, the group allegedly became involved in the smuggling of heroin from Punjab into Delhi-NCR. “Bhatti instructed Arif and Anas to conduct reconnaissance of potential targets in Delhi-NCR,” the DCP said.
Conspiracy
Social media allegedly used for terror recruitment
Hawala channels financed illegal terror operations
Drone deliveries allegedly used for arms smuggling