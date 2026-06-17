ISI terror module busted in Delhi, 7 nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested seven key operatives of an international terror-crime module allegedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Anas alias Anas Tyagi (26), Mohit alias Yogi (26), Deepak alias Deepak Agrola (38), Arif alias Pradhan (30), Karanveer Singh (26), Jatan (29), and Sabir (30). Anas and Mohit were in direct contact with Bhatti and Gujjar several hundred times since November 2025, the officials said.

Police said intelligence inputs received in May indicated that Bhatti and Gujjar were planning major criminal and terror-related activities in Delhi-NCR through local operatives. Acting on the information, police launched a probe and laid a trap, leading to the arrest of Mohit alias Yogi, a key member of the network.

“Interrogation revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar had recruited Mohit and other associates, Anas, Arif and Karan, to facilitate the smuggling and distribution of narcotic substances and illegal arms and ammunition trafficked from Pakistan through drone deliveries and subsequently supplied in Delhi-NCR,”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said. Interrogation of Anas further revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar had directed the accused persons to conduct reconnaissance of various potential targets including public places.