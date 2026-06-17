L-G reviews Khan Market upgrade, pushes water conservation

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed two projects in the Lutyens’ Delhi area stressing the need for strengthened water conservation infrastructure and sustainable urban development.

The L-G office, in a post on X on Tuesday, said the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson and engineering officials gave a briefing on the Khan Market project’s progress and implementation as Sandhu visited the popular market to inspect the ongoing work.

“Upgrading such iconic public and commercial spaces is essential to enhancing civic amenities, improving traffic and pedestrian management, and providing a seamless experience for visitors, tourists, and local businesses alike,” the post said.

During the visit, he discussed issues related to the modernisation of the area and the improvement of civic amenities. He stated that efforts are

underway to develop Khan Market into a prominent and well-organised international destination. He also directed the departments concerned to expedite the remaining development works while ensuring strict adherence to quality and safety benchmarks. He further said that “we remain committed to transforming Delhi’s urban landscape into a modern, sustainable, and world-class civic environment.”

Sandhu has also reviewed the implementation of the Modular Rainwater Harvesting System at Satya Marg under NDMC jurisdiction and took a briefing from the chairperson on the system’s design, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability features, while also interacting with NDMC officers overseeing on-ground execution.

He stated that strengthening and decentralising water conservation infrastructure remains essential for building a climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable capital.