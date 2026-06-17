SFI retains seat in Delhi University ICC polls, marks second consecutive win

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India retained its position in the DU Internal Complaints Committee polls for 2026, marking its second consecutive win in the elected representative category. Results were declared on Tuesday. Ananya Anindita, a PhD scholar from the Department of English, has been elected as the ICC representative for the PhD constituency.

According to details shared by the organisation, the ICC election process was conducted in two phases. The first phase, held in February 2026, saw the election of department- and centre-level representatives who formed the Electoral College for the second phase. Along with Anindita, Shlok from the postgraduate constituency and Aryan from the undergraduate constituency were also elected to the committee.

The ICC is a statutory body responsible for addressing complaints related to sexual harassment within the university.