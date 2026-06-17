Speech-impaired victim dies, Tughlakabad toll reaches 4

NEW DELHI: Days after a huge fire engulfed a building in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension area which claimed three lives, a 50-year-old speech-impaired woman, Guddi Devi, who had suffered severe injuries in the tragedy, succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Monday evening, police said.

With Guddi Devi’s death, the toll in the incident has risen to four, a police official said.

A 70-year-old woman and her two maternal grandchildren lost their lives and two other family members were injured on Friday after a fire broke out in a residential building.

The deceased had been identified as Sushila Devi, her maternal grandson Pankaj (28), and Pankaj’s sister Soni (20). However, Pankaj’s mother, Guddi Devi (50) and her daughter Moni (18) were in critical condition.

What initially appeared to be a case of an accidental short circuit later took a dramatic turn when CCTV footage surfaced, revealing that the incident was not accidental but had been deliberately planned.

The 50-second video allegedly showed a woman entering the parking area of the five-storey residential building. Moments later, flames erupted, following which the woman is purportedly seen leaving the spot in haste. Later in the investigation, police apprehended four people, including a minor girl, in connection with the incident.