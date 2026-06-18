CM Rekha Gupta appoints nodal officers for flood control, issues rains strategy blueprint

NEW DELHI: With monsoon approaching, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the preparedness of various departments for potential flood situations. In the meeting of the apex committee at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM issued the ‘Flood Control Order-2026’.
She said the order would serve as a guideline document for all departments. It includes details of drainage systems, river embankments, pumping stations, regulatory mechanisms, operational plans, machinery deployment and contact details of control rooms.
The CM directed that a nodal officer be appointed for every identified waterlogging point in the city, with clearly defined responsibilities. She said that if waterlogging occurs in any area, the officer concerned will be held directly accountable.
She further directed all departments to keep their teams on alert and remain prepared to deal with any emergency situation. Departments were also instructed to make adequate arrangements for the safe evacuation in the event of flooding.
The CM further directed PWD and other departments to ensure that all permanent pump houses are inspected and that mobile pumps are deployed in waterlogging-prone areas to prevent water accumulation across the city.
Officials informed Gupta that the meeting that the Central Flood Control Room has been functioning on a 24x7 basis since June 15. High-level sector committees have also been constituted. Each sector committee will include three to four district magistrates, who will be responsible for flood management and coordination in their respective areas.
Continuous monitoring of the Yamuna’s water level is underway, officials said. They informed Gupta that NDRF teams would be available for assistance whenever required.
Officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department presented a detailed account of the structural, technical and field-level improvements undertaken to manage and control flood-like situations. They informed that embankments and regulators along the Yamuna have been strengthened and upgrades of major pump houses have been completed.
The department has also developed a new digital system to provide real-time information on water released from the Hathnikund Barrage, water flow in the Palla area and the Yamuna’s water level. The department has exceeded its desilting target for this year, they said. Regular patrolling arrangements have also been made along the Yamuna embankments.