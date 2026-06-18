CM Rekha Gupta appoints nodal officers for flood control, issues rains strategy blueprint

NEW DELHI: With monsoon approaching, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the preparedness of various departments for potential flood situations. In the meeting of the apex committee at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM issued the ‘Flood Control Order-2026’.

She said the order would serve as a guideline document for all departments. It includes details of drainage systems, river embankments, pumping stations, regulatory mechanisms, operational plans, machinery deployment and contact details of control rooms.

The CM directed that a nodal officer be appointed for every identified waterlogging point in the city, with clearly defined responsibilities. She said that if waterlogging occurs in any area, the officer concerned will be held directly accountable.

She further directed all departments to keep their teams on alert and remain prepared to deal with any emergency situation. Departments were also instructed to make adequate arrangements for the safe evacuation in the event of flooding.

The CM further directed PWD and other departments to ensure that all permanent pump houses are inspected and that mobile pumps are deployed in waterlogging-prone areas to prevent water accumulation across the city.