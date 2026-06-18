DMRC to assess traffic till 2060 at Central Vista

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans to undertake a comprehensive study to explore ways to ease traffic congestion in the Central Vista area while preserving its heritage character and ensuring smooth movement during ceremonial and VVIP events, with transport requirements projected up to 2060.

The study will focus on some of the busiest stretches in the capital’s administrative district, including C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg. It will examine infrastructure solutions, such as tunnels and underpasses, to reduce traffic bottlenecks without affecting the architectural, visual and ecological significance of the Central Vista precinct, it said.

The DMRC has invited bids for a consultancy assignment to conduct a feasibility study. The selected consultant will be required to assess existing traffic conditions, forecast future demand and prepare proposals for improving mobility in the area.