Four bike-borne assailants kill man in Sangam Vihar

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man Hardesh Mishra alias Bhura was shot dead on Wednesday morning allegedly by four people in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. The police have suspected that his cousin was behind the incident.

Prima facie, the motive appears to be an old family rivalry linked to a murder case registered in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. All four accused have been arrested however further investigation is underway.

In the morning, he was on his way to pick up their truck with his younger brother Ajay on a motorcycle when four men on two motorcycles opened fire on him. Ajay, brother of the deceased, also sustained minor injuries during the initial scuffle and is presently undergoing medical treatment.

Mishra owned a mini truck that he used to supply shuttering material used in construction work.

In an attempt to escape, he left his motorcycle and ran, but he was struck by bullets and collapsed outside the gate. Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and registered a case.

Puneet, an eyewitness, confirmed the incident and said that four men arrived on two motorcycles and immediately started firing. “Around five rounds were fired during the attack,” Puneet mentioned.