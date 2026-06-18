Government begins hunt for damage-proof, all-weather fabric for national flags

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has commissioned a scientific study to identify a more durable fabric for the national flags installed across the city. This comes after repeated damage caused by strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Speaking about the matter, Public Works Department minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday said that a team of engineers has been tasked to determine a fabric that can better withstand wind and resist damage to the Tricolour.

“The team will select five types of flag fabrics which will then be tested for wear and tear, and in rain and storm conditions, and the most durable fabric will be selected and used (for the Tricolour) at all spots,” he said. Earlier this month, the PWD had decided to bring down all the 500 national flags across the city after receiving several complaints of damage.

According to officials, 115-foot-high flagpoles are situated at 500 locations across the capital. The flags, made of polyester, are quite durable but cannot withstand strong winds. The Tricolours are usually replaced around four times a year, including the occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day.