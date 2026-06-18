IIT-Delhi bags country’s best QS rank, jumps to 118 globally

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has emerged as India’s highest-ranked higher education institution in the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2027, securing the 118th position globally. The ranking marks an improvement of five places from its 123rd position in the previous edition and equals the highest rank ever achieved by an Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings.

The latest rankings, announced on Thursday, underscore IIT-Delhi’s sustained upward trajectory on the global stage. Over the past four years, the institute has climbed 79 places, rising from 197th in QSWUR 2024 to 118th in QSWUR 2027.

Several key indicators contributed to the institute’s improved performance. IIT-Delhi’s Employer Reputation ranking rose 11 places to 39th globally. The indicator measures employers’ perceptions of institutions that produce graduates best prepared for workplace.

The institute also recorded a significant gain in the Employment Outcomes metric, advancing 60 positions. This indicator evaluates universities’ success in enhancing graduate employability and producing alumni who make a meaningful impact in their professions.