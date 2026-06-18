IIT-Delhi bags country’s best QS rank, jumps to 118 globally

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has emerged as India’s highest-ranked higher education institution in the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2027, securing the 118th position globally. The ranking marks an improvement of five places from its 123rd position in the previous edition and equals the highest rank ever achieved by an Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings.
The latest rankings, announced on Thursday, underscore IIT-Delhi’s sustained upward trajectory on the global stage. Over the past four years, the institute has climbed 79 places, rising from 197th in QSWUR 2024 to 118th in QSWUR 2027.
Several key indicators contributed to the institute’s improved performance. IIT-Delhi’s Employer Reputation ranking rose 11 places to 39th globally. The indicator measures employers’ perceptions of institutions that produce graduates best prepared for workplace.
The institute also recorded a significant gain in the Employment Outcomes metric, advancing 60 positions. This indicator evaluates universities’ success in enhancing graduate employability and producing alumni who make a meaningful impact in their professions.
In research performance, IIT- Delhi improved by 26 places in Citations per Faculty, a metric that reflects the average number of research citations received per faculty member and serves as an indicator of the quality and impact of an institution’s scientific output.
Professor Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean, Planning, and Head of the Ranking Cell at IIT-Delhi, said, “IIT-Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing world-class affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide.
Our revamped curriculum, new infrastructure, and increased international engagement will enhance our quality and impact in the coming years. We see rankings as an outcome, not an objective. If we do the right things for the right reasons, rankings will follow naturally.”
The latest achievement builds on IIT-Delhi’s strong performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, announced earlier this year. Five disciplines—Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, and Civil Engineering—were ranked among the global top 50. The institute also secured the 36th position worldwide in the Engineering and Technology category.