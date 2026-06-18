Key archaeology department posts vacant

NEW DELHI: As key leadership posts remain unfilled for nearly two decades, Delhi’s archaeology department is facing mounting scrutiny over its staffing policies, recruitment practices, and conservation work. The long-standing vacancies of the Deputy Director and Archaeological Officer positions have fuelled concerns as a lot of administrative decision-making and archeological activities in the national capital are on hold.
The department, which reportedly had six technical experts in 2021, including an archaeological engineer, assistant archaeologist, surveyor and chemical assistant, now operates with only one remaining technical specialist, according to departmental records cited by employees.
During the same period, recruitment of technical personnel has remained limited, while selected candidates for Assistant Archaeologist posts are yet to join service.
Questions have also been raised about the continued vacancy of key leadership positions. The posts of Deputy Director and Archaeological Officer have reportedly remained unfilled for nearly two decades.
One of the sources in the department said that the absence of senior archaeological leadership has weakened professional oversight and reduced the department’s capacity to independently assess conservation and heritage-management decisions.
Meanwhile, the department’s recruitment and promotion policies have also come under scrutiny. One promotion, involving a surveyor who was elevated to the position of Archaeological Engineer shortly before retirement, has attracted particular attention.
A source familiar with the matter claimed the promotion was unusual and that related records are difficult to trace. No official inquiry findings have been released regarding the matter.
Also, over the last three years, the department has reportedly functioned under five different Heads of Office and seven Secretaries. Some of these officials were transferred from departments unrelated to archaeology, raising concerns among staff about continuity and subject-matter expertise in decision-making.
Meanwhile, several archaeology and conservation professionals hired in 2023 continue to serve on contractual appointments. The source also alleged that these positions have not been converted into permanent posts despite the department’s shortage of technical staff.
The source added, “Questions have also been raised about the awarding and supervision of conservation contracts. There was a recent project involving conservation and development work at a Kos Minar monument that was awarded to a newly established firm. There were no details about the contractor’s qualifications, experience in heritage conservation, and the scope of services listed in official records.”
Acknowledging the vacancies and staff shortage in the department, Additional Secretary cum Director Lekhraj said, “Due to staff shortage, we recently granted extensions to three employees. Meanwhile, the DSSSB results for the other posts are awaited. The exams were held before I joined in January this year.”