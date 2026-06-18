Key archaeology department posts vacant

NEW DELHI: As key leadership posts remain unfilled for nearly two decades, Delhi’s archaeology department is facing mounting scrutiny over its staffing policies, recruitment practices, and conservation work. The long-standing vacancies of the Deputy Director and Archaeological Officer positions have fuelled concerns as a lot of administrative decision-making and archeological activities in the national capital are on hold.

The department, which reportedly had six technical experts in 2021, including an archaeological engineer, assistant archaeologist, surveyor and chemical assistant, now operates with only one remaining technical specialist, according to departmental records cited by employees.

During the same period, recruitment of technical personnel has remained limited, while selected candidates for Assistant Archaeologist posts are yet to join service.

Questions have also been raised about the continued vacancy of key leadership positions. The posts of Deputy Director and Archaeological Officer have reportedly remained unfilled for nearly two decades.

One of the sources in the department said that the absence of senior archaeological leadership has weakened professional oversight and reduced the department’s capacity to independently assess conservation and heritage-management decisions.

Meanwhile, the department’s recruitment and promotion policies have also come under scrutiny. One promotion, involving a surveyor who was elevated to the position of Archaeological Engineer shortly before retirement, has attracted particular attention.