L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders Pocso audit for schools

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a comprehensive audit of schools to assess adherence to provisions and guidelines of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act).

The education department has also been instructed to enforce strict compliance and initiate firm action against institutions found lacking in the implementation of these critical measures.

He directed that a detailed report be provided on the actions that have been taken, or are planned against the defaulters. He reviewed the implementation status of the Pocso Act across the city, along with the Commissioner of Police, Secretary (WCD), and director of education.

To institutionalise safety at the ground level, the L-G directed that every school must have the mandatory dedicated child protection committee that should meet regularly to monitor the environment.

Sandhu further instructed the authorities to observe July as the child protection month and carry out a dedicated, city-wide one-month child protection campaign to provide widespread awareness and mandatory training to all stakeholders.

He also directed that a comprehensive report of the campaign’s execution and outcomes be submitted to him. The L-G expressed the hope that the soon-to-be-operationalised all-women police stations catering exclusively to complaints and crimes against women and children will help in stronger implementation of the Pocso Act on the ground.