Ladies’ special buses to have women cops on risky routes

NEW DELHI: Women police personnel will be deployed inside Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) ladies special buses operating on identified routes, transport officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and attended by officials of Delhi Police, including the Commissioner of Police and the Transport Department including the Secretary (Transport), officials further said.

The L-G was informed that the DTC had completed a preliminary exercise to identify vulnerable routes with high female ridership and Delhi Police had been requested to deploy women police personnel on Ladies Special Buses operating on these routes, especially during morning and evening hours.

The Commissioner of Police informed the L-G that, while Delhi Police will provide the necessary female workforce, women Home Guard Marshals could additionally be deployed to assist the police personnel.

Taking a serious view of women’s security, the L-G issued strict directions to the authorities, categorically stating that the safety of women should not be compromised at any cost. He emphasised that building a secure environment requires a zero-tolerance approach and immediate, highly visible operational interventions on the ground.