Ladies’ special buses to have women cops on risky routes

NEW DELHI: Women police personnel will be deployed inside Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) ladies special buses operating on identified routes, transport officials said.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and attended by officials of Delhi Police, including the Commissioner of Police and the Transport Department including the Secretary (Transport), officials further said.
The L-G was informed that the DTC had completed a preliminary exercise to identify vulnerable routes with high female ridership and Delhi Police had been requested to deploy women police personnel on Ladies Special Buses operating on these routes, especially during morning and evening hours.
The Commissioner of Police informed the L-G that, while Delhi Police will provide the necessary female workforce, women Home Guard Marshals could additionally be deployed to assist the police personnel.
Taking a serious view of women’s security, the L-G issued strict directions to the authorities, categorically stating that the safety of women should not be compromised at any cost. He emphasised that building a secure environment requires a zero-tolerance approach and immediate, highly visible operational interventions on the ground.
To ensure robust onboard security and prevent unruly elements from boarding buses meant for women or harassing women while they board or alight from buses, these women police personnel will play an important role. These buses will initially run on already identified routes involving travel to and from far flung areas of Outer Delhi and will be operated entirely by women staff, as per L-G’s directions.
In a major technological upgrade aimed at eliminating response delays, a key decision was taken to directly integrate the Panic Button alerts installed in buses with the 112 PCR emergency response systems of the Delhi Police.
This instantaneous linkage will enable seamless coordination between the transit network and law enforcement, ensuring a faster, more effective, and foolproof emergency response mechanism for women passengers in distress.
In addition, the CP informed the Lieutenant-Governorthat, as per his directions, the plan to open women police stations catering exclusively to complaints and crimes related to women and children was all set to be rolled out and the first such Police Station was ready to be operationalised soon.
Safety of women should not be compromised: L-G
Taking a serious view of women’s security, the L-G issued strict directions to the authorities, categorically stating that the safety of women should not be compromised at any cost. He emphasised that building a secure environment requires a zero-tolerance approach and immediate, visible operational interventions on the ground.