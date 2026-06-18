Pranit More controversy: Delhi comedians unpack the ₹370 biryani row, crowd work and accountability

Every week, the internet finds a new obsession—viral trends, celebrity spats, social media personalities. This week, it is stand-up comedian Pranit More. A clip from one of his recent crowd work in Gurugram spiralled across social media, drawing millions of views, criticism, and, eventually, FIRs from the cyber cells of the police of two states.

In the now-viral clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra recounted a date where, after spending ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani, he implied he expected returns. “Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi,” he says, prompting More to respond with, “Peak Gurgaon content”, before laughing along with the audience. In later clips from the same show, Jangra goes on to describe forcing intimacy with his date while More continues the interaction. Older clips have since resurfaced, an FIR was registered against More and the two audience members, one person lost his job, and another came under scrutiny over her medical ethics.

Together, the incidents have reignited a larger question: when crowd work veers into disturbing territory, who bears responsibility?