Senior bureaucrats from six countries study civic service model of NDMC

NEW DELHI: A 40-member delegation of senior civil servants from six countries—Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Palestine, Nigeria, and Niger, visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday to participate in a knowledge-sharing interaction on ‘best practices in civic governance’, the officials said.

Addressing the session, NDMC Secretary Rahul Singh delivered a presentation highlighting NDMC’s integrated approach to sustainable urban development and modern civic governance.

He also emphasised the newly launched ‘Anupam Colony Project’, which incorporates best practices in localised solid waste management to promote sustainability. Further, he explained the financial management framework of the civic body and its various revenue sources.

Senior NDMC officials, including the Director (Finance), Chief Engineers (Civil), Medical Officer of Health, Director (Horticulture), and Director (Training), were present during the interaction and shared insights into sector-specific initiatives and innovations.

Additionally, Medical Officer of Health Dr Shakuntala Srivastava delivered a detailed presentation on cleanliness initiatives, covering a wide range of measures, including mechanised sanitation, night sweeping operations, scientific solid waste management, segregation at source, and the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) model.

She also briefed the delegation on the development of Anupam Colonies through community-driven best practices, extensive horticulture and green-cover expansion efforts, the installation of mist sprayers on electric poles to combat air pollution, and the scientific disposal of e-waste. The members of the delegation interacted with NDMC officers and sought clarifications on various aspects of civic administration.

Transparent and efficient digital system: Official

An NDMC official said its more than 49 services are available online and the NDMC 311 mobile application enables seamless citizen engagement. He added that the civic body has created a transparent, accountable, and efficient digital ecosystem.