Slum restoration policy cleared; work begins

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the Delhi government have finalised the Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026, under which rehabilitation projects for five JJ clusters will be taken up in the first phase, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

In a post on X, Gupta said the policy was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day. She said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will begin the tendering process for five JJ clusters within the next 45 days.

The Delhi government will also issue tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP)-based rehabilitation projects every month, she added. Gupta said the proposed rehabilitation colonies will be equipped with basic civic amenities, including schools, health centres, playgrounds and anganwadi centres.

She said the initiative was aimed at providing dignified housing to slum residents and fulfilling the vision of providing permanent housing to eligible residents living in jhuggi clusters.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood, on X, said, “A historic decision was taken today towards making Delhi the developed capital of a developed India. In a review meeting chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and CM Rekha Gupta.