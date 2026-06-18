Such a Long Journey

At 90, Ratan Parimoo is finally seeing his journey as a painter brought into sharper focus. The exhibition ‘Grammar of Seeing’, on view at Gallerie Splash, brings together decades of his work from the mid-1950s to 1980s in one of the most comprehensive presentations of his art to date.

‘Grammar of Seeing’ has been curated by Satyajit Dave. It features paintings, drawings, prints, collages, archival photographs, letters and personal writings from nearly three decades of Parimoo's artistic journey. Running until July 15, the exhibition traces his evolution from a young student painting Kashmir's landscapes in the 1950s to an artist developing an abstract language of his own.

The exhibition seeks to fill an important gap in Indian art history. "Very few people are aware of his contributions to painting," says Dave. "He was first trained as a painter under N.S. Bendre [founder of the Baroda Group and known for his landscape work], before becoming an art historian."